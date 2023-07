Israel U21 forward Anan Khalaili is now attracting interest after performances with U19 and U21 team. RB Salzburg and Wolfsburg asked for conditions of the deal ✨🇮🇱



Born in 2004, Khalaili - represented by Shlomi Ben Ezra - has an €1m release clause into his contract. pic.twitter.com/o3x2QGyD3s