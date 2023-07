Exclusive: Noah Okafor here on his way to Milano in order to sign on Saturday as new AC Milan player 🔴⚫️🛩️ #ACMilan



Contract until June 2028 to be signed in the next 24h — €13/14m to RB Salzburg.



Okafor, excited for Milan move… and the next signing could be Chukwueze soon. pic.twitter.com/J2qRsLGp72