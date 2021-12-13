Paukenschlag im europäischen Klubfußball: Die Auslosung der Achtelfinal-Spiele in der UEFA Champions League muss wiederholt werden. Grund dafür ist eine Mega-Panne, die bei der Auslosung um kurz nach 12 Uhr passierte. Um 15 Uhr findet die Auslosung erneut statt, das gab die UEFA vor wenigen Minuten bekannt.

Was war passiert? Villareal hatte als Gegner Manchester United zugelost bekommen. Dieses Duell hätte allerdings nicht zustandekommen dürfen, da diese beiden Teams in einer Gruppe gespielt haben.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.