🚨🔵 Been told there‘s a total agreement between Hertha BSC and TSG Hoffenheim about a permanent deal of Haris #Tabakovic ✔️



30 y/o striker will undergo his medical today.



Hoffenheim will pay around €5m in transfer fees.



Kicker reported about the interest today. It’s close… pic.twitter.com/C7x4mUhU0T