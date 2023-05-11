Status quo: Auf- und Absteiger in der 1. Landesliga

Die derzeitige Lage in der 1. Landesliga.
|Platz
|Verein
|Punkte
|Liga 23/24
|1
|Henndorf
|47
|SL
|2
|Berndorf
|44
|1LL
|3
|Anthering
|42
|1LL
|4
|Bad Hofgastein
|41
|1LL
|5
|Mühlbach/Pzg.
|37
|1LL
|6
|Pfarrwerfen
|34
|1LL
|7
|Tamsweg
|33
|1LL
|8
|Plainfeld
|30
|2LLN
|9
|St. Koloman
|30
|2LLN
|10
|Strobl
|27
|2LLN
|11
|Maria Alm
|26
|2LLS
|12
|St. Michael
|25
|2LLS
|13
|Leogang
|22
|2LLS
|14
|Grödig 1b
|22
|2LLN
|15
|Piesendorf *
|16
|2LLS
* Fixabsteiger
|Adnet
|Hallwang
|Neumarkt
|ASV
|Altenmarkt
|Bergheim
|Berndorf
|Anthering
|Bad Hofgastein
|Mühlbach/Pzg.
|Pfarrwerfen
|Tamsweg
|Faistenau
|Kaprun
