Spieler Transfers Salzburg
1. Landesliga

Status quo: Auf- und Absteiger in der 1. Landesliga

Details

Die derzeitige Lage in der 1. Landesliga.

 

Auf- und Abstiegsszenario

  • Der Meister der 1. Landesliga 22/23 steigt in die Salzburger Liga auf
  • Die beiden Meister der 2. Landesliga Nord bzw. Süd 22/23 steigen in die 1. Landesliga auf
  • Sechs Mannschaften (2. - 7.) bleiben in der 1. Landesliga
  • Acht Mannschaften (8. - 15.) steigen in die 2. Landesliga Nord bzw. Süd (je nach Region) ab

 

Aktuelle Tabellensituation

Platz  Verein  Punkte  Liga 23/24 
1 Henndorf 47 SL
2 Berndorf 44 1LL
3 Anthering 42 1LL
4 Bad Hofgastein 41 1LL
5 Mühlbach/Pzg. 37 1LL
6 Pfarrwerfen 34 1LL
7 Tamsweg 33 1LL
8 Plainfeld 30 2LLN
9 St. Koloman 30 2LLN
10 Strobl 27 2LLN
11 Maria Alm 26 2LLS
12 St. Michael 25 2LLS
13 Leogang 22 2LLS
14 Grödig 1b 22 2LLN
15 Piesendorf * 16 2LLS

* Fixabsteiger

 

Liga-Zusammensetzung 23/24 (Stand: 11. Mai 2023)

Adnet
Hallwang
Neumarkt
ASV
Altenmarkt
Bergheim
Berndorf
Anthering
Bad Hofgastein
Mühlbach/Pzg.
Pfarrwerfen
Tamsweg
Faistenau
Kaprun

 

 

Ligaportal-App: Über 1.000 Fußball-Spiele pro Runde live! Android | iPhone | Huawei

Details
Meistgelesene Beiträge

Copa Pele Baustein Gewinnspile

Live-Ticker Top-Ligen
Top Live-Ticker Reporter
Top Nachwuchs-Reporter


JohnnyBet