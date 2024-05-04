FC Bayern München-Trainer Thomas Tuchel baut sein Team für das Liga-Topspiel beim VfB Stuttgart (15.30 Uhr/Ligaportal-LIVETICKER) massiv um. Tuchel nimmt nach dem Halbfinal-Hinspiel in der Champions League gegen Real Madrid (2:2) mit Blick auf das Rückspiel am Mittwoch sechs Wechsel vor.

Bayern-Trainer Thomas Tuchel (Foto: AFP/SID/KERSTIN JOENSSON)

Bayern-Trainer Thomas Tuchel

Foto: AFP/SID/KERSTIN JOENSSON

Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro, Mathys Tel und Aleksandar Pavlovic stehen gegen den Tabellendritten in der Startelf. Dafür sitzen Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Konrad Laimer und Noussair Mazraoui erst einmal auf der Bank. Jamal Musiala ist nicht im Kader.

 

© 2024 SID