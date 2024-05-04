FC Bayern München-Trainer Thomas Tuchel baut sein Team für das Liga-Topspiel beim VfB Stuttgart (15.30 Uhr/Ligaportal-LIVETICKER) massiv um. Tuchel nimmt nach dem Halbfinal-Hinspiel in der Champions League gegen Real Madrid (2:2) mit Blick auf das Rückspiel am Mittwoch sechs Wechsel vor.
Foto: AFP/SID/KERSTIN JOENSSON
Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro, Mathys Tel und Aleksandar Pavlovic stehen gegen den Tabellendritten in der Startelf. Dafür sitzen Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Konrad Laimer und Noussair Mazraoui erst einmal auf der Bank. Jamal Musiala ist nicht im Kader.
The boys can't wait to get started ⚡#packmas #VfBFCB pic.twitter.com/E6y46iQ4CW— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 4, 2024
© 2024 SID