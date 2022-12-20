Spieler Transfers Salzburg
1. Landesliga

Status quo: Auf- und Absteiger in der 1. Landesliga

Die derzeitige Lage in der 1. Landesliga.

 

Auf- und Abstiegsszenario

  • Der Meister der 1. Landesliga 22/23 steigt in die Salzburger Liga auf
  • Die beiden Meister der 2. Landesliga Nord bzw. Süd 22/23 steigen in die 1. Landesliga auf
  • Sechs Mannschaften (2. - 7.) bleiben in der 1. Landesliga
  • Acht Mannschaften (8. - 15.) steigen in die 2. Landesliga Nord bzw. Süd (je nach Region) ab

 

Aktuelle Tabellensituation

Platz Verein Liga
1 Berndorf SL
2 Bad Hofgastein 1LL
3 Anthering 1LL
4 Henndorf 1LL
5 Maria Alm 1LL
6 Plainfeld 1LL
7 Strobl 1LL
8 Mühlbach/Pzg. 2LLS
9 Tamsweg 2LLS
10 Pfarrwerfen 2LLS
11 Leogang 2LLS
12 St. Michael 2LLS
13 St. Koloman 2LLN
14 Grödig 1b 2LLN
15 Piesendorf 2LLS

 

Liga-Zusammensetzung 23/24 (Stand: 20.12.2022)

Adnet
Hallwang
Neumarkt
Bergheim
Altenmarkt
ASV
Bad Hofgastein
Anthering
Henndorf
Maria Alm
Plainfeld
Strobl
ATSV
Kaprun
