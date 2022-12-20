Status quo: Auf- und Absteiger in der 1. Landesliga

Die derzeitige Lage in der 1. Landesliga.
|Platz
|Verein
|Liga
|1
|Berndorf
|SL
|2
|Bad Hofgastein
|1LL
|3
|Anthering
|1LL
|4
|Henndorf
|1LL
|5
|Maria Alm
|1LL
|6
|Plainfeld
|1LL
|7
|Strobl
|1LL
|8
|Mühlbach/Pzg.
|2LLS
|9
|Tamsweg
|2LLS
|10
|Pfarrwerfen
|2LLS
|11
|Leogang
|2LLS
|12
|St. Michael
|2LLS
|13
|St. Koloman
|2LLN
|14
|Grödig 1b
|2LLN
|15
|Piesendorf
|2LLS
